Officer fired for excessive force for slamming man to ground

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police department fired an officer Friday for using excessive force.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Police Chief Delando Wilson announced the dismissal during a news conference carried on Facebook.

News outlets said the firing of the unidentified officer came after video surfaced on social media showing the officer slamming a handcuffed suspect to the pavement and striking his head.

Simmons says the video didn’t show everything that happened. But he said what was shown was “appalling and disturbing.”

Wilson said there were no “major injuries.”