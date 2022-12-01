Officer body camera images released from shootout with teen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police on Thursday released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood.

Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified as Austin Thompson, after the rampage seven weeks ago. The teen was ultimately located in a wooded area behind a residential property near the Neuse River Greenway, the walking path where he is alleged to have killed two of the victims.