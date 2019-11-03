Off-duty trooper saves bedridden man from burning house

APALACHIN, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a trooper in a kilt on his way to perform at a police academy graduation helped rescue a bedridden man from a burning house.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Sgt. Robert Bloom III was traveling to play with the pipes and drums section at the ceremony Friday afternoon when he spotted a house on fire in Apalachin, New York.

Troopers say Bloom learned that a bedridden man was stuck inside the house. He then ran into the home with the man's father and a neighbor where they put the man into a wheelchair and wheeled him outside.

The trio suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to local hospitals.

