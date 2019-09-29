Off-duty police officer killed in Southern California crash

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials say an off-duty reserve police officer was killed in a crash on a Southern California freeway.

The Orange County Register says 58-year-old Arthur Brice had worked at the Buena Park Police Department for more than a decade.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday after the trailer of a big rig detached on State Route 91 in Corona. The CHP says Brice's car hit the back of the disabled trailer and then struck another truck.

Brice was trapped and had to be extricated. He died at a hospital.

Buena Park officials say Brice was assigned to the gang unit and patrol and was a member of the department's color guard.

Previously Brice worked as an EMT and served in the Army. He's survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com