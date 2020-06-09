Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer has been wounded in an early morning shooting on the city’s west side.

The officer was preparing to enter his vehicle about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when two men approached him, the police department said in a release.

One of the men shot the officer in the leg. The officer returned gunfire, but it’s not clear if either one of the men was struck, according to the department.

No arrests have been made.

The officer was in fair condition Tuesday morning at a hospital.

He is assigned to the city’s 2nd District and will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, the department said.