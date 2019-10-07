Octoberfest trip planned

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. The following trip is planned. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

Departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.