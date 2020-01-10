Ocean City tweets invite to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Ocean City has playfully invited Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to vacation there after the couple said they would step back from royal duties.

The coastal city tweeted on Wednesday that the couple is “welcome to come for a visit any time!” The city also said that “our castles may not be as grand as those back home," but it's "a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all.”

The Daily Times reported Friday that city officials weren't available to comment on whether the couple responded to the offer.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan say they intend to become financially independent” and to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

The 35-year-old Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne. With his ginger hair and beard, he has become one of the royal family’s most popular members.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex was an American actress known as Meghan Markle and a star of the TV show “Suits.” The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in May 2019.