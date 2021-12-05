O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 7:59 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006, in Kansas City, Kan. O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 From left to right, Minnesota Twins' Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Bob Allison celebrate early Oct. 7, 1965, after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, in Bloomington, Minn. Former Twins teammates Oliva and Kaat have been selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (William Seaman/Star Tribune via AP) William Seaman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Negro leagues great Buck O'Neil listens to remarks during a news conference for the former Kansas City Monarch at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 27, 2006. O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Chris Cummins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005, file photo, Buck O'Neil stands with a statue of himself in the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.