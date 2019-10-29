Nutmeg Symphonic Pops fall concert Nov. 17

Nutmeg Symphonic Pops Orchestra and Chorale presents their fall concert, A Cornucopia of Opera and Broadway Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Gateway Community College’s ACES auditorium, 88 Bassett Road, North Haven.

NSPO, under the direction of artistic director Dr. Dino Ciaburri and the Four Havens Music Society, Inc., has planned an afternoon of opera with soloists Daniel Juarez, tenor; Kristen Gionfriddo, soprano, and Paul Scanlon, tenor. The audience will hear many of the operatic segments from Verdi’s, La Traviata, along with other favorites from the opera genre and medleys from Broadway’s Mame and Gypsy with the chorale and its soloists, Vivian Baker and Barbara Longobardi.

Sponsored by Subway Restaurants, the concert is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Beth-El Center of Milford.