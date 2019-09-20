Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival set for Oct. 4-5

The Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad St., Milford.

The festival features a full program of workshops for hammered and mountain dulcimer players of all levels. In addition, concerts both evenings are open to the general public. Featured performers this year include Kevin Roth, a legend of the mountain dulcimer; Pete Rushefsky, a leading performer, composer and researcher of the Jewish tsimbl (cimbalom or hammered dulcimer); and David Mahler, National Hammered Dulcimer Champion in 2004.

The Friday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the workshop leaders and Pete Rushefsky and Adrianne Greenbaum. Tickets are $15 adults, $7 students.

The Saturday concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Kevin Roth and David Mahler/Hickory Cathedral. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students.

For the complete schedule or more details, visit nutmegdulcimer.com.