Nebraska doctor urges continued caution as vaccines roll out

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln doctor who works for the Nebraska National Guard expressed optimism Monday that the pandemic is nearing an end as vaccine shipments arrive, but he warned that the state's situation will remain “very tenuous" until doses are widely available.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist, made the comments as he sought to dispel myths that have circulated on social media about the new coronavirus vaccines. Reichmuth was among the first Nebraska residents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus last week.