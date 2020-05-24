Number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico nearing 7,000

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials have announced that New Mexico now has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

State Department of Health officials reported 149 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

That pushes the totals to 6,943 coronavirus cases and 317 deaths.

Health officials saidthat of six of the nine deaths were in McKinley County with the other three in San Juan County.

They said eight of the nine people who died had underlying medical conditions.

Of the new cases, 64 were reported in McKinley County which now has 2,192 COVID-19 cases.

There were 23 news cases in San Juan County and 12 in Bernalillo County, which has an overall total of 1,337 cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.