Limited voter registration Nov. 4

Milford’s registrars of voters will conduct a limited voter registration session on Monday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the registrars office, Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River Street.

This limited registration session is only for those seeking to vote in the Nov. 5 election who have met the qualifications by turning 18-years old, have become a United States citizen or have become a Milford resident since Oct. 29.