DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Northern Iowa is the route of choice for this year's popular RAGBRAI biking event in Iowa.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Friday announced the route for the 49th annual ride, which is July 23-30. The ride begins in Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing. Overnight stop locations will be Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.