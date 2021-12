ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two northern Indiana police officers fatally shot a man early Wednesday during a confrontation in a parking lot as they investigated reports of someone trying to smash a liquor store's window, police said.

Elkhart Police Department spokeswoman Jessica McBrier said officers were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m. on reports that a person was trying to throw a bicycle through the window of a liquor store.