Northam delays northern Virginia reopening until May 29

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying northern Virginia's reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 29, two weeks after the rest of the state is expected to reopen.

Northam said Tuesday he's signed an executive order extending mandated closures and restrictions on businesses in northern Virginia, a heavily populated area where regional officials have said they are not yet ready to reopen.

Northam ordered some businesses closed two months ago and his planned first phase of reopening will retain severe restrictions. Some retail businesses will reopen with limited capacity, but indoor gyms would remain closed, beaches would remain closed to sunbathers and restaurants would still be prohibited from indoor dine-in service.

