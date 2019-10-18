Northam announces new renewable energy contract

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing a new agreement to power state government buildings with more renewable energy. That includes energy from the state's first commercial on-shore wind farm, which has struggled to find a buyer.

Northam announced a deal with electric utility Dominion Energy Friday for the state to buy 420 megawatts of renewable energy from four solar farms and a planned wind farm in Botetourt County.

Charlottesville-based Apex Clean Energy has had to delay construction on the project while looking for an energy buyer. As part of the agreement Virginia has agreed to pay significantly higher rates for the wind energy than the solar energy.

The Northam administration said the project will help develop the state's on-shore wind industry and produce long-term savings for taxpayers.