Northam acts on sweeping voting rights measure, other bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing a deadline to act on bills from this year's legislative session, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he had signed several high-profile measures, including a school reopening bill, and advanced a sweeping voting rights measure.
Supporters of the Voting Rights Act of Virginia say it will protect and expand access to the ballot box, something they argue is necessary nearly eight years after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the most powerful part of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act. They cheered Northam's backing of the measure at a time when Republicans are campaigning nationwide to restrict voting access.