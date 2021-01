BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota reported an additional 125 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of individuals who have tested positive for the virus to 94,558 since the pandemic began.

The state reported zero new deaths on Saturday, leaving the death toll at 1,352. Seventy-six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday — nine fewer than a day earlier.