North Dakota's top tourist spot closed amid virus worries

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal officials are prohibiting recreational use of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Park Service said Thursday the park is closed to visitors until further notice.

The park is the state’s top tourist attraction, drawing more than 700,000 visitors annually.

The closure comes a day after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum extended an order to keep most businesses closed until at least the end of the month in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier Wednesday, a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Grand Forks suspended operations and said it will arrange for hundreds of employees and their immediate family to be tested for the coronavirus due to an outbreak at the facility.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.