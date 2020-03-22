North Dakota reports no new infections over 18 hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Health officials in North Dakota say the state appears to be holding its own in as the coronavirus crisis stretches on.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday that morning that labs tested 106 additional people for the virus between 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and all tests came back negative.

That means the state is holding at 28 positives, three hospitalizations and no deaths. So far state and private labs have conducted 1,288 total tests with 1,260 negative results.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

