North Dakota reports 52 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cass County in eastern North Dakota remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

North Dakota officials on Sunday reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County, bringing the county’s total to 1,147.

Grand Forks County is second in North Dakota with 317 cases, after reporting two new cases on Sunday.

Statewide, there were 1,900 confirmed cases as of Sunday, up 52 from the previous day. The number of patients hospitalized was 30 on Sunday, down three from the previous day.

One new death was reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 43. Health officials said the victim was a Cass County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.