North Dakota reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials reported 265 new positive coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

The number of new positive cases included 62 in Burleigh County and 23 in neighboring Morton County. The counties that include the Bismarck metropolitan area have taken over as the state’s hot spot for the virus in recent weeks.

The cases reported Wednesday raise the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 12,267.

North Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus was 148 as of Wednesday.

The victims were a man in his 70s from Morton County, a woman in her 90s from Williams County, and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. Officials said all had underlying health conditions.

The number of active cases in North Dakota totals 2,285, up 40 from Tuesday.

The number of North Dakota patients currently hospitalized was 66 on Wednesday, up four from Tuesday. There were 132 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number to 9,834 since the pandemic began.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.