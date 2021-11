BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department on Monday unveiled a plan to bring landowners, conservation groups, scientists, and others together to restore native grasslands.

The agency said North Dakota has lost more than 70% of its native prairie, which is essential for wildlife, pollinators, ranching operations and communities. About 60% of the nearly 5 million wetland acres in the state have been converted or lost.