ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A North Dakota man is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 10 decapitation killing of another man at the victim's home on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico, authorities said.

A criminal complaint alleges Shilo Aaron Oldrock, 28, attacked and decapitated the victim with an ax and burned the victims' head in a wood stove before fleeing.