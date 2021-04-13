North Dakota health officials ask for pause in J&J vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Tuesday asked COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson shots on recommendations from federal officials over a rare type of blood clot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said the clots have been reported in six people who received the vaccine in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.