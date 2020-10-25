North Dakota confirms 851 new virus cases, lowest in 4 days

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 851 new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest total since the state set a daily record with 1,038 positive tests on Thursday.

The update showed eight new deaths, including three people in their 60s, three in their 80s and two in their 90s. It increased the death toll to 456 since the start of the pandemic.

North Dakota continues to lead the country in cases adjusted for population. There were about 1,348 new cases per 100,000 people in the state over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Cass County confirmed 179 new cases in the last day, followed by Ward County with 118 and Burleigh County with 113.

The number of hospitalizations fell by two on Sunday, to 164. There are currently 22 staffed intensive care beds and 247 staff inpatient beds available across the state.

North Dakota has completed nearly 816,000 COVID-19 tests and ranks first in the country in testing totals by population, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported Saturday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.