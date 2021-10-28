North Dakota budget writers finish coronavirus spending plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature’s budget writers agreed Thursday to spend nearly all of the $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid available to the state on initiatives ranging from infrastructure improvements and energy projects to workforce development and childcare programs.
House and Senate appropriations committees finished work on the spending plan, after a marathon day Wednesday during which budget writers from both houses failed to reach a consensus on some items, including the Senate’s proposals for a $25 million upgrade for an administrative building at Minot State University and a $30 million addition to a revolving loan fund for hospitals.