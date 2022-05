RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for conspiring with others to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid system by turning in more than $4 million in fake claims for behavioral health services.

Sharita Mathis Richardson of Greensboro was also sentenced on Wednesday to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. She pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2021, said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.