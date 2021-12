RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for impersonating two people by illegally accessing a state agency's computers, according to a federal prosecutor's office.

In August, Melanie Alecia Ruona, 34, of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to two counts of a six-count indictment charging her with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.