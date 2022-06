ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has accused a 21-year-old woman of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose this spring.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony death by distribution, the High Point Enterprise reported. The woman's secured bond was set at $30,000.

The charge was filed in connection with a death on March 17 in Trinity, the sheriff's office said.

Officials didn't release the victim's name, nor did they provide any additional information about the overdose.

North Carolina lawmakers created the Death by Distribution Act in 2019 in hopes that a new felony charge would help hold drug dealers accountable amid the rising number of opioid overdoses.