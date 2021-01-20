North Carolina prisons get first wave of COVID vaccine doses

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday it has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staff.
“The staff have worked so hard for so long with hope and prayer for a better day down the road,” said a statement from Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons. “Now the vaccine is arriving at our prisons, and we can see a way to a future without this awful virus controlling so much of our lives. This is an important step.”