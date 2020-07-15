North Carolina police charge 87-year-old man with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An 87-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, police said Wednesday.

A news release from Winston-Salem police said Hermon Lowell Aycoth was arrested in the death of Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54. the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Police said officers responding to 911 calls about a shooting at around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday found a woman later identified as Essick dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Lt. Greg Dorn said Aycoth remained at the scene waiting for police to arrive and was taken into custody without incident.

Dorn said a witness on the scene made one of the 911 calls that alerted authorities. He said it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

Aycoth is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.