North Carolina man who fired at police gets 46-year sentence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after his conviction on charges filed after he barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at law enforcement officers, a federal prosecutor says.

Randall Gray Stoneman, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Greensboro on multiple charges, including possessing firearms after a previous felony conviction and possessing body armor after having been convicted of a crime of violence, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.