BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested for sex offenses involving a teenager, a sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Andrew Tyler Lewis, 26, of New Bern was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation just outside of Morehead City.

According to the sheriff’s office, task force investigators received a tip about sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl and began an investigation which lasted for a month.

Lewis is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and is jailed on a $300,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney, and he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.