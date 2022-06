ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina businesswoman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about her car repair shop, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police said Vivian Pompliano, 59, is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person, a month after she was arrested following a complaint from an elderly woman that her late husband’s car was being held at the shop for minor repairs, news outlets reported.