North Alabama faces formidable challenges in job market
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new study finds that north Alabama could face serious challenges to find qualified workers to fill the many jobs that have flooded the region.
A labor market analysis was recently commissioned by north Alabama elected leaders.
Al.com reports that Deloitte analyzed the situation and its findings signal a potential crisis in the future that will require an extraordinary effort to overcome.
Darin Buelow, global location strategy leader for Deloitte, says that a national recruiting effort is needed to attract people to fill the jobs.
