Non-resident use of city beaches comes at a price

Walnut Beach, Gulf Beach, Hawley Avenue Beach and Anchor Beach remain open for Milford residents only. Proof of residency is required in order to enter those beaches.

MILFORD — If you want to use city beaches, you must be a Milford resident or be ready to pay a price.

Milford Mayor Ben Blake on Saturday updated local orders on beach operations, expanded restricted parking, and adjusted the fines associated with parking violations in line with Governor Ned Lamont’s executive orders related to COVID-19.

Any vehicle parked on any of the designated streets near Walnut Beach, Gulf Beach, Hawley Avenue Beach and Anchor Beach, without a 2019 or 2020 City of Milford beach sticker, will be issued a citation in the amount of $90. The vehicle may be removed by towing at the direction of the Milford Police Department at the vehicle owner's expense.

Walnut Beach, Gulf Beach, Hawley Avenue Beach and Anchor Beach remain open for Milford residents only. Proof of residency is required in order to enter those beaches.

Limited parking will be available at the lots adjacent to Walnut Beach and Gulf Beach from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Milford residents with a 2019 or 2020 city beach sticker.

Parking on the following streets will be restricted to Milford residents with a 2019 or 2020 city beach sticker: Milford Point Road to Seaview Avenue, Seaview Avenue to Broadway, Joy Road, Shea Avenue, Viscount Drive, Monroe Street, East Broadway, Robbie Circle, Maplewood Avenue, Pomona Avenue, Hickory Avenue, Chatham Avenue, Phelan Park, Datura Avenue, Fern Street, Knoll Avenue, Jefferson Street, Nettleton Avenue, Hickory Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Shell Avenue, Trumbull Avenue, Gulf Street (between Gulf Pond Bridge and Eveningside Drive), Old Field Lane (between Gulf Street and Ranch Road), Gulf Beach Parking Lots (south and north of Gulf Street), Field Court, Bayshore Drive, Melba Street (Bayshore changeover to Buckingham Avenue), Point Beach Drive, Morningside Drive, Hillside Avenue, Beach Avenue, Kings Highway (between origination and Village Road), Blackall Road, Village Road, Mont Street, and Spencer Street.

To comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Milford Health Department or Milford Recreation Department guidelines, the following conditions must be followed: There should be a spacing of 15 feet or more between beach blankets; there can be no public gathering or groups over 25 people; and face coverings must be worn in proximity to others.

Swimming is permissible but will be at one's own risk as lifeguard staff will be reassigned as beach monitors to ensure proper social distancing is being followed.

Alcoholic beverages of any kind are prohibited at city beaches.

Coolers, bags, backpacks, etc. are subject to inspection and any person found in possession of any alcoholic beverages upon entering city property will be denied access.

Any person consuming and/or having alcoholic beverages in his/her possession and/or control will be issued a citation in the amount of $90 for each occurrence.

