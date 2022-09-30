Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 3:46 a.m.
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel on display at the Concert Hall during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.
FILE - The stage is set ahead of the socially distanced virtual Nobel Prize ceremony in the Golden Hall in the City Hall of Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020.
FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov from Russia, right, and Maria Ressa of the Philippines embrace during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
FILE - The Nobel diploma and medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, during a ceremony in New York.
FILE - US President Barack Obama talks with Nobel Institute Executive Director Geir Lundestad, left, as first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, and others look on during a Nobel Signing Ceremony at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009. In a break with Nobel tradition, the former secretary of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, Lundestad, said that the 2009 award to President Barack Obama failed to live up to the panel's expectations. Lundestad wrote in a 2015 book that the committee had expected the prize to deliver a boost to Obama. Instead the award was met with fierce criticism in the U.S., where many argued Obama had not been president long enough to have an impact worthy of the Nobel.
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. This year, a group of lawmakers at the European Parliament have called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine to be recognized for their resistance to a Russian assault widely viewed as genocidal.
FILE - An exterior view of Oslo City Hall the venue of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for the media after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway, Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won in 2019 for making peace with neighboring Eritrea and a year later a year brutal and largely ethnic conflict erupted in a rebellious region of the country, Tigray. Some accuse Abiy himself of stoking the tensions, which have resulted in atrocities committed by his army along with all sides in the war, and critics have called for his Nobel to be revoked.
FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov from Russia poses for a photo as he works on his speech at his room in The Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
FILE - The ten 2016 Nobel laureates in literature, medicine, chemistry, physics and economics are seated, front row left, across from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and the royal family during the 2016 Nobel prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016.
This year's Nobel Prize season approaches as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster.
The secretive Nobel committees never hint who will win the prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics or peace. It's anyone's guess who might win the awards being announced starting Monday.