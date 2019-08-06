No one hurt when car hits empty house

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a car was driven into an empty house at 183 Buckingham Avenue at about 9:30 a.m.

Fire Battalion Chief Dan Wassmer said the driver of what may have been a Toyota Corolla or similar model left the road and veered into the house. The driver’s airbags went off and he suffered some minor airbag lacerations.

The house appears to have been empty for some time prior to the crash. Ivy covered the front entrance.

Wassmer said the house is owned by Ross Custom Cabinetry, which has a commercial building in the rear.

Firefighters were shoring up the house at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, after the car had been hauled away, to stabilize a section damaged in the crash. “We’re just temporarily holding that [section] up until they can hire somebody or do it themselves,” Wassmer said.

On their Twitter page, Milford police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Wassmer did not know the name of the driver.