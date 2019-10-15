No one hurt after plane makes emergency stop in Arkansas

HIGHFILL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport on Monday.

An airport spokeswoman says the plane's landing gear collapsed when the pilot landed Monday afternoon. The airport says the pilot was the only person on board, and he wasn't hurt.

Airport officials say the pilot took off in Texas and was headed to Wisconsin before he was forced to land in northwest Arkansas.

The airport is in Highfill, about 155 miles (250 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The incident caused several delays and flight diversions as crews worked to clear the runway.