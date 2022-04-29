No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies JERRY BEACH, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 11:18 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.
Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.