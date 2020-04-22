No new COVID-19 deaths, cases up by 57 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to nearly 2,060.

The agency for the first time in several weeks reported no new deaths in their daily report. At least 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

More than 41,000 Oregonians have been tested for the illness since the state confirmed its first case on Feb. 28, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The Trump administration this week said that Oregon is one of four states with the lowest testing capacity rates in the United States, testing fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month.

The last time the health authority went a day without reporting a new COVID-19 death was March 29, although there is frequently a delay between when a fatality happens and when it is reported by the state.

There are now known coronavirus cases linked to 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The five counties that have yet to document one case — Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler — are all in the central and eastern parts of the state and have a combined population of just under 34,000.