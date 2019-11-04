No internal audit yet under Missouri attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has not audited his compliance with conflict-of-interest rules, despite a policy calling for that.

A spokesman for Schmitt confirmed Monday that the office hasn't conducted an internal audit since Schmitt took office in January.

The office policy bans the attorney general from accepting campaign contributions from anyone under investigation by the agency. Records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show the policy also calls for regular internal audits to ensure compliance with the rule.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley implemented the policy when he served as attorney general. Schmitt kept the policy after he was appointed attorney general when Hawley joined the Senate.

Spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a statement that the office works every day to be as "professional and ethical as possible."