No injuries when wind gust blows small plane off runway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No one was injured Monday when strong wind gusts blew a small plane off the runway at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, airport officials said.

A Piper Meridian single-engine aircraft had landed on a runway around 10:30 a.m. Monday when the wind pushed it off the east side of the runway into the grass, airport officials said. Two people aboard the plane were uninjured, according to officials.

The runway was briefly shut down while crews removed the plane. The airport’s other runway remained open.