No injuries when awning falls from café

No one was injured July 22 when a large awning fell off a Boston Post Road café, but owner Scott Leonardo said some outdoor picnic tables were damaged.

Leonardo said it was about 2:30 p.m. Monday when he was inside Amici’s Café, 784 Boston Post Road, which has been open about a year, when he heard a loud bang and thought a car had struck the building.

He walked outside and saw that the awning attached to the roof had fallen onto the patio.

“Thank God no one was on the patio,” he said.

Leonardo does not own the building, but said the owner had the site cleaned up that night, despite the pouring rain.

The owner of the strip of stores is listed as VP on Boston Post Road LLC on the City of Milford Assessor’s website, with a Hamden address.

The café is still open for business, and Leonardo expects repairs will begin soon.

“I don’t know what caused it,” he said, speculating that perhaps the extreme heat created problems with the structure.

One of his regular customers, Janet Aldrich, was sitting in her car in front of the building when she saw the awning fall. Aldrich said no one crashed into the building or struck it with a car. The awning just fell, she said.

Aldrich said she was far enough away so that she wasn’t in any danger.

But she felt quite badly for the business owner.

“They have made it so nice so people want to sit out there,” Aldrich said. “And they’d just gotten two new umbrellas.”

She often goes to the café and loves the muffins and the fruit smoothies, as well as the atmosphere. “The muffins are delicious,” she said, “and sometimes I go in there just to relax. It’s my happy place.”

Despite Monday’s mishap, Leonardo said he’s still planning a one-year anniversary customer appreciation event the weekend of Aug. 16. He said there will be free hot dogs and hamburgers. And for the first 20 customers, there will be free tee shirts.

“It will be a celebration,” Leonardo said.

The café serves coffee and espresso, cappuccino, tea, paninis sandwiches, frittatas, breakfast wraps and more.