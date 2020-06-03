No identity yet on man's body found in St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A body found in the St. Joseph River hasn't been identified, partly because more than a week likely passed before the discovery, authorities said Wednesday.

An autopsy determined that the man was at least 45 years old, but there were no identifiable fingerprints or identifiable tattoos, deputy coroner Michael Samp said.

A bone sample is being checked for DNA, Samp said. A cause of death hasn't been determined.

“Once you develop who possibly the person is, then what you do is trace back when was he last seen, his last moments, who did he associate with and you work it back that way,” Samp told the South Bend Tribune.

“Obviously not knowing who the gentleman is makes it difficult to continue until you reach that point when you can establish his identity," he said.