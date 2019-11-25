No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An intruder might have thought an 82-year-old woman living alone was an easy target, but he didn’t count on Willie Murphy being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.

Murphy tells WHAM she was getting ready for bed Thursday night when a man pounded on the door of her Rochester home saying he needed an ambulance. Murphy called police but wouldn’t open the door. Then the man broke in.

Murphy says she clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived. The man was sent to a hospital and police tweeted a selfie with Murphy, calling her “tough as nails.”

Murphy works out almost daily at a Rochester gym and says she can deadlift 225 pounds.