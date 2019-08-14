No containment on wildfire 100 miles east of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hot weather and dry conditions are hampering efforts to fight a lightning-sparked wildfire that's burned 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) of grass and light timber in the Stillwater Mountains about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno.

Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees (38 Celsius) Wednesday afternoon in the area northeast of Fallon and the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Winnemucca.

More than 160 firefighters are working the blaze that started Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported but there's currently zero containment.

Bureau of Land Management officials hope to achieve 25% containment by Thursday but they say the fire has the potential to double in size due to increased winds and a lack of resources. Helicopters are shuttling crews into rugged areas that are difficult to access.