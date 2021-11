RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Rutland City police officer who fatally shot a man inside a McDonald's restaurant in August after a vehicle chase was justified and will not face charges, the Vermont attorney general's office said Wednesday.

Jonathan Daniel Mansilla, 33, of Miami, died after Rutland City police officer Christopher Rose shot him in the chest on Aug. 25.

Police had been on the lookout for Mansilla’s vehicle after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot on North Main Street in Rutland.

They then spotted Mansilla’s vehicle heading north on U.S. Route 7 in Clarendon and a deputy sheriff stopped him. Mansilla drove away but a second sheriff’s deputy again located him in a driveway. Mansilla fled again, police said, and crashed into a UPS vehicle near the McDonald's.

Rose told Vermont State Police that he saw Mansilla run from the scene and into the restaurant. Witnesses said Mansilla had fled into the men’s bathroom. Rose entered the men’s room where Mansilla exited a stall and ran toward him holding a cell phone that Rose perceived to be a weapon, police said. Rose fired three shots, hitting Mansilla twice in the chest, state police said.

“In this case, Corporal Rose reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily harm when Mr. Mansilla abruptly exited the bathroom stall and ran toward him with what Corporal Rose believed to be a weapon. Under these facts and circumstances and consistent with Vermont law, the actions of the officer were justified," the attorney general's office said.

Investigators later determined that Mansilla was on probation from Connecticut for enticing a minor, and a violation of probation charge was pending, the attorney general's office said. He had absconded from supervision, according to a Connecticut probation office, the attorney general's office said.